Ducks vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Washington Capitals (11-6-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), who have dropped seven in a row, on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Ducks have recorded a 2-8-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 22 goals while conceding 40 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (25.0% success rate).
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.
Ducks vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Ducks 3, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks vs Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Ducks Player Props
|Capitals vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (9-13 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in games that have needed OT this season.
- Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games decided by one goal.
- This season the Ducks scored only one goal in six games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Ducks have earned 18 points in their 11 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 2-5-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-6-0 (four points).
- The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Ducks finished 7-4-0 in those matchups (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|31st
|2.32
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|28th
|8th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|24th
|29th
|28.3
|Shots
|29
|26th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|23rd
|32nd
|5.66%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|12th
|17th
|79.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.59%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Ducks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.