The Washington Capitals (11-6-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), who have dropped seven in a row, on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Ducks have recorded a 2-8-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 22 goals while conceding 40 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (25.0% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Ducks 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+100)

Ducks (+100) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Capitals Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (9-13 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in games that have needed OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in six games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have earned 18 points in their 11 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 2-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-6-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Ducks finished 7-4-0 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 31st 2.32 Goals Scored 2.68 28th 8th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 29th 28.3 Shots 29 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 32nd 5.66% Power Play % 21.43% 12th 17th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 15th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.