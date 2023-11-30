Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. Considering a bet on Fowler in the Ducks-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Cam Fowler vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.

In two of 22 games this season, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fowler has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Fowler has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fowler's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 22 Games 2 11 Points 3 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

