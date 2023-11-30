In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Brock McGinn to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

McGinn is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

McGinn has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

