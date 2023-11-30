When the Anaheim Ducks play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

Leason has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Leason has zero points on the power play.

He takes one shot per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:00 Home L 3-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

