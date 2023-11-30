The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

Groulx is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Groulx has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:19 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:17 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.