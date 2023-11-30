The Los Angeles Lakers, with Anthony Davis, face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Davis, in his most recent showing, had 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 133-107 win over the Pistons.

In this piece we'll break down Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.2 21.4 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 12.6 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.3 PRA -- 37.8 37.3 PR -- 34.5 34



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 17.0% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.3 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Thunder, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Thunder give up 110.9 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder are 28th in the NBA, giving up 46.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.2 assists per game, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 36 37 15 1 0 0 1 2/7/2023 31 13 8 2 0 1 2

