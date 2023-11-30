Alex Killorn will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals meet on Thursday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Killorn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alex Killorn vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:14 per game on the ice, is -9.

Killorn has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

Killorn has a point in three of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Killorn has an assist in two of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Killorn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Killorn has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 3 4 Points 4 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

