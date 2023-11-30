The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Killorn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Killorn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

On the power play, Killorn has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Killorn's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

