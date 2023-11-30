Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 30?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Killorn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Killorn stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Killorn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- On the power play, Killorn has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Killorn's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.