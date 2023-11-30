The Anaheim Ducks, Adam Henrique among them, play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Henrique's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Henrique has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 15:22 on the ice per game.

Henrique has a goal in three games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 21 games this season, Henrique has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Henrique has an assist in seven of 21 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Henrique's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

