Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Washington Capitals at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Moore's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore's plus-minus this season, in 16:45 per game on the ice, is +5.

In eight of 19 games this season, Moore has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Moore has a point in 13 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Moore has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Moore has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Moore Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 1 19 Points 2 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

