Taurean Prince and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Prince, in his most recent action, had 11 points in a 138-94 loss to the 76ers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Prince, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.7 8.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA -- 12.6 12.6 PR -- 11.1 10.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Prince has made 3.3 shots per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.4 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Prince's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 102.7.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 117.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons have given up 41.8 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 10.8 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Taurean Prince vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 27 9 2 2 3 1 0

