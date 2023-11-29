Rangers vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 12 of their 15 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.0%).
- New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rangers a 67.7% chance to win.
- In 10 of 20 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won nine (56.2%).
- Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +170 or longer twice so far this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.
Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|66 (15th)
|Goals
|74 (5th)
|49 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (12th)
|19 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (5th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (20th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 games.
- New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 66 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best units in league competition, giving up only 49 goals to rank second.
- The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +17 this season.
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings went 5-3-2 over its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Detroit has hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 9.5 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Red Wings have the league's fifth-best scoring offense (74 total goals, 3.7 per game).
- The Red Wings have conceded 60 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +14.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.