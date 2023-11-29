The Los Angeles Kings, with Quinton Byfield, are in action Wednesday versus the Washington Capitals at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Byfield interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinton Byfield vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Byfield has averaged 14:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In four of 19 games this season, Byfield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 19 games this season, Byfield has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Byfield has an assist in nine of 19 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Byfield's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Byfield has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 2 16 Points 1 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

