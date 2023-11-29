Will Quinton Byfield Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 29?
When the Los Angeles Kings play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Quinton Byfield find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Byfield stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Byfield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Byfield's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Byfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|3
|0
|3
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 3-2
Kings vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
