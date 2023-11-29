The Los Angeles Kings, with Pierre-Luc Dubois, take the ice Wednesday against the Washington Capitals at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Dubois? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 16:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In four of 19 games this season, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 19 games this year, Dubois has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 19 games this season, Dubois has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dubois has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Dubois having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dubois Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 2 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.