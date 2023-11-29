Phillip Danault will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Danault interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Phillip Danault vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Danault has a goal in four of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Danault has a point in 10 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 19 games this year, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Danault goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Danault has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Danault Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 2 13 Points 2 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

