LeBron James will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

In his most recent time on the court, a 138-94 loss to the 76ers, James tallied 18 points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on James' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.1 24.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.5 6.9 Assists 6.5 6.5 7.0 PRA -- 39.1 38.8 PR -- 32.6 31.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



LeBron James Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, James has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 117.7 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pistons have conceded 41.8 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have given up 24.9 per game, 12th in the league.

The Pistons are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 37 35 5 5 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.