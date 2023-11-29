Cade Cunningham and Anthony Davis are two players to watch when the Detroit Pistons (2-15) and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) go head to head at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers lost their previous game to the 76ers, 138-94, on Monday. LeBron James led the way with 18 points, plus zero boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 18 0 5 1 1 1 Anthony Davis 17 11 2 1 1 0 Austin Reaves 12 2 2 0 0 1

Lakers vs Pistons Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 21.8 points, 12.1 boards and 3.3 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

James averages 25.1 points, 7.5 boards and 6.5 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Lakers get 16.7 points, 3.4 boards and 6.2 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Austin Reaves' averages for the season are 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Christian Wood gives the Lakers 7.1 points, 6 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, plus 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 20.4 12.1 3.3 1.1 2.5 0 LeBron James 23.1 6.3 6.8 1.4 0.5 2.5 D'Angelo Russell 15.7 3.7 6.3 0.6 0.4 2.3 Austin Reaves 14.5 5.4 5.9 0.7 0 1.4 Taurean Prince 8.1 2.8 1.7 0.6 0.5 1

