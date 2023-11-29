Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Cade Cunningham and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 21.8 points Davis has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (23.5).

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (12.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +146)

LeBron James' 25.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Wednesday's assists prop bet for James (6.5) equals his average on the season.

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 16.7 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has pulled down 3.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Russell's assist average -- 6.2 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Russell averages 2.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Cunningham's 22.2 points per game are 2.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 11.4 points Ausar Thompson has scored per game this season is 0.1 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (11.5).

His per-game rebound average of 9.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Thompson has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.