Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Pistons on November 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Cade Cunningham and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Lakers vs Pistons Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -102)
|12.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: -169)
- The 21.8 points Davis has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (23.5).
- He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (12.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -104)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- LeBron James' 25.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebound average -- 7.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Wednesday's assists prop bet for James (6.5) equals his average on the season.
- He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
|5.5 (Over: -104)
|1.5 (Over: -135)
- The 16.7 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
- He has pulled down 3.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Russell's assist average -- 6.2 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (5.5).
- Russell averages 2.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- Cunningham's 22.2 points per game are 2.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).
- Cunningham's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|11.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
- The 11.4 points Ausar Thompson has scored per game this season is 0.1 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (11.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 9.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Thompson has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
