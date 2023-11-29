The Detroit Pistons (2-15) will try to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Pistons Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at seventh.

The 111.8 points per game the Lakers put up are 5.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (117.7).

Los Angeles is 5-1 when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 114.8 points per game at home, compared to 108.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.

Los Angeles cedes 108 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 119.3 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have performed better at home this year, sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 9.8 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Lakers Injuries