The Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) are dealing with four players on the injury report as they prepare for their Wednesday, November 29 game against the Detroit Pistons (2-15) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lakers are coming off of a 138-94 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Monday. The Lakers got a team-high 18 points from LeBron James in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Rui Hachimura PF Out Nose 11.8 3.8 1.0 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Adductor 7.4 2.5 1.1

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

