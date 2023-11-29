The Detroit Pistons (2-15) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Lakers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 229.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 18 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points eight times.

The average total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 225.5, four fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers are 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Lakers vs Pistons Additional Info

Lakers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 8 44.4% 111.8 221.4 113.7 231.4 227.9 Pistons 7 41.2% 109.6 221.4 117.7 231.4 223.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Five of Lakers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in nine games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in nine games when playing on the road.

The 111.8 points per game the Lakers score are 5.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (117.7).

Los Angeles is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Lakers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Lakers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 7-11 3-3 7-11 Pistons 7-10 5-5 10-7

Lakers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Lakers Pistons 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 4-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-4

