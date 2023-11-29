The Detroit Pistons (2-10) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSDET, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Lakers.

The Lakers are getting 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is draining 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves is averaging 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 30% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Taurean Prince is putting up 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 45% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren averages 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 80% from the field (fourth in league).

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Ausar Thompson posts 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.1% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart posts 14.3 points, 10 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Alec Burks posts 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Lakers 110.6 Points Avg. 112.8 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 46.7% Field Goal % 48.6% 36.2% Three Point % 34.3%

