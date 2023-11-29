Lakers vs. Pistons November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-10) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSDET, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Lakers.
- The Lakers are getting 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.
- D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is draining 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Austin Reaves is averaging 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 30% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- Taurean Prince is putting up 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 45% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren averages 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 80% from the field (fourth in league).
- Cade Cunningham puts up 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Ausar Thompson posts 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.1% from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart posts 14.3 points, 10 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alec Burks posts 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).
Lakers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Lakers
|110.6
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|115.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.9
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
