The Detroit Pistons (2-15) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Pistons 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 6.5)

Pistons (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-5.2)

Lakers (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Pistons (7-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.9% of the time, 2.3% more often than the Lakers (7-11-0) this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Detroit racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 38.9% of the time this season (seven out of 18), less often than Detroit's games have (10 out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 8-3, a better record than the Pistons have put up (2-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 111.8 points per game on offense, the Lakers are 19th in the NBA. Defensively, they surrender 113.7 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

Los Angeles ranks 18th in the NBA with 43.8 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.7 rebounds allowed per game.

The Lakers are dishing out 26.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

So far this year, Los Angeles is committing 14.8 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (22nd-ranked).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers are coming up short, as they rank worst in the league in treys made (9.8 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.