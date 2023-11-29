The Detroit Pistons (2-15), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to break a seven-game home losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8).

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Lakers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-6.5) 229.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-7.5) 229 -295 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lakers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 113.7 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The Pistons put up 109.6 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 117.7 per outing (22nd in NBA). They have a -138 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

These two teams average 221.4 points per game combined, 8.1 less than this game's total.

These teams surrender 231.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than the total for this contest.

Los Angeles has compiled a 7-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 24.5 -128 25.1 Anthony Davis 22.5 -120 21.8 D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -118 16.7 Taurean Prince 10.5 -105 8.7

Lakers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

