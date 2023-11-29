Kings vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3, on a five-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Wednesday, November 29 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.
Kings vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-210)
|Capitals (+170)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have gone 9-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
- Los Angeles' 19 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 12 times.
Kings vs Capitals Additional Info
Kings vs. Capitals Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|76 (4th)
|Goals
|42 (31st)
|45 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|50 (3rd)
|15 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (32nd)
|7 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (12th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Los Angeles has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles went over twice.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings net the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging four per game for a total of 76 this season.
- The Kings have conceded the fewest goals in league play this season with 45 (only 2.4 per game).
- With a +31 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.
