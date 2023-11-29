The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3, on a five-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Wednesday, November 29 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-210) Capitals (+170) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have gone 9-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Los Angeles' 19 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 12 times.

Kings vs Capitals Additional Info

Kings vs. Capitals Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 76 (4th) Goals 42 (31st) 45 (1st) Goals Allowed 50 (3rd) 15 (13th) Power Play Goals 3 (32nd) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (12th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Los Angeles has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles went over twice.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings net the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging four per game for a total of 76 this season.

The Kings have conceded the fewest goals in league play this season with 45 (only 2.4 per game).

With a +31 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.

