Among the best players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena -- the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET -- are the Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Los Angeles, Fiala has 20 points in 19 games (six goals, 14 assists).

Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 12 assists, equaling 20 points (1.1 per game).

Anze Kopitar's 19 points this season are via 10 goals and nine assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 3-0-2. He has given up 16 goals (3.04 goals against average) and recorded 105 saves.

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin has totaled five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out seven assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.9 shots per game and shooting 7.1%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 12 total points (0.7 per game).

Washington's John Carlson has posted 11 total points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 10 assists.

This season, Washington's Dylan Strome has 10 points, courtesy of eight goals (first on team) and two assists (12th).

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 4-2-0 in six games this season, conceding 15 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 187 saves and a .926 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.

Kings vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.33 31st 2nd 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.78 9th 8th 32.1 Shots 29.1 26th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 30.2 15th 16th 20.83% Power Play % 5.66% 32nd 1st 89.39% Penalty Kill % 78.18% 18th

