Kings vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 29
The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT. The Kings have won five straight games.
Over the past 10 contests for the Kings, their offense has scored 37 goals while their defense has conceded 16 (they have an 8-1-1 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0% success rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.
Kings vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Kings 5, Capitals 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Capitals Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have finished -3-3 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 13-3-3.
- In the four games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (good for seven points).
- Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Kings are 12-0-3 in the 15 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 27 points).
- In the nine games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 8-1-0 to record 16 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Los Angeles is 7-2-3 (17 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-1-0 (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|31st
|2nd
|2.37
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|8th
|7th
|32.1
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|4th
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|15th
|15th
|20.83%
|Power Play %
|5.66%
|32nd
|1st
|89.39%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.18%
|19th
Kings vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
