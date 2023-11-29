Wednesday's NHL play includes the Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) hosting the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena. The Capitals are big underdogs (+180 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-225) ahead of the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Los Angeles' 19 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 12 times.

The Kings are 9-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Capitals have five wins in the 11 games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Washington has played with moneyline odds of +180 or longer once this season and won that game.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.5 3.7 1.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.7 1.6 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.5 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.5 2.4 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

