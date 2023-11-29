How to Watch the Kings vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) -- who've won five in a row -- host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.
The Capitals' matchup with the Kings can be seen on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT, so tune in to catch the action.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs Capitals Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 45 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in league play.
- The Kings' 76 total goals (four per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 1.6 goals per game (16 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 37 goals over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|19
|8
|12
|20
|3
|6
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|19
|6
|14
|20
|14
|8
|30.8%
|Trevor Moore
|19
|11
|8
|19
|7
|11
|20%
|Anze Kopitar
|19
|10
|9
|19
|7
|7
|56%
|Quinton Byfield
|19
|4
|12
|16
|1
|7
|33.3%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 50 total goals (2.8 per game), third in the league.
- With 42 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|18
|5
|7
|12
|11
|7
|0%
|John Carlson
|18
|1
|10
|11
|31
|14
|-
|Dylan Strome
|18
|8
|2
|10
|6
|16
|53.5%
|Tom Wilson
|18
|4
|5
|9
|15
|17
|28.6%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|16
|4
|5
|9
|16
|9
|44%
