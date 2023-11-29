The Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) -- who've won five in a row -- host the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

The Capitals' matchup with the Kings can be seen on ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT, so tune in to catch the action.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Capitals Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 45 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Kings' 76 total goals (four per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 1.6 goals per game (16 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 19 8 12 20 3 6 100% Kevin Fiala 19 6 14 20 14 8 30.8% Trevor Moore 19 11 8 19 7 11 20% Anze Kopitar 19 10 9 19 7 7 56% Quinton Byfield 19 4 12 16 1 7 33.3%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 50 total goals (2.8 per game), third in the league.

With 42 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players