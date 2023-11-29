The injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body Blake Lizotte C Questionable Undisclosed Tobias Bjornfot D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Phillips C Questionable Lower Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 76 total goals (four per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Its +31 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

With 42 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington's total of 50 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is third-best in the NHL.

They have the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-210) Capitals (+170) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.