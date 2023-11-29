Kings vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - November 29
The injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (13-3-3) ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals (10-6-2) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Tobias Bjornfot
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Phillips
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 76 total goals (four per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Its +31 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- With 42 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington's total of 50 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is third-best in the NHL.
- They have the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-210)
|Capitals (+170)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.