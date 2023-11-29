The Los Angeles Kings, including Kevin Fiala, will be in action Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Does a bet on Fiala interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Fiala vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:15 per game on the ice, is -4.

In five of 19 games this season, Fiala has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fiala has a point in 14 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Fiala has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 19 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Fiala's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Fiala having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 2 20 Points 1 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

