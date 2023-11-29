For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jordan Spence a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:39 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 15:37 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 3-2

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

