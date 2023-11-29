Will Jordan Spence Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 29?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jordan Spence a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Spence stats and insights
- Spence is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Spence recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|15:37
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 3-2
Kings vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
