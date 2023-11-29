In the upcoming tilt against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Jaret Anderson-Dolan to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan stats and insights

Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Anderson-Dolan has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 12:04 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

