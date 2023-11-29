The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Arkansas has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five Razorbacks games this year have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Bookmakers rate Duke much higher (third-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Arkansas has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

