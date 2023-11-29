Drew Doughty will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Los Angeles Kings face the Washington Capitals at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Doughty in that upcoming Kings-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 25:35 on the ice per game.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Doughty has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 50% that Doughty goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Doughty has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 2 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.