The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Drew Doughty find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

  • Doughty has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Doughty has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Doughty's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:13 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 22:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:37 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:08 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:35 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:09 Away W 3-2

Kings vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

