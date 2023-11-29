The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Drew Doughty find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Doughty has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Doughty's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:13 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 22:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:37 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:08 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:35 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:09 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.