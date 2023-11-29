D'Angelo Russell will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Detroit Pistons.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 27, Russell produced 12 points and seven assists in a 138-94 loss versus the 76ers.

Let's look at Russell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.7 15.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 3.7 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.3 PRA -- 26.3 25.7 PR -- 20.1 19.4 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Pistons

Russell has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 15.5% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Russell is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.7 points per game.

The Pistons concede 41.8 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 12th in the league, giving up 24.9 per game.

The Pistons allow 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 37 19 2 5 5 0 1 12/31/2022 34 25 0 5 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.