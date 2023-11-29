Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Big West squads will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in three games, including the UC Irvine Anteaters squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Irvine Anteaters at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Davis Aggies at Boise State Broncos
|8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|San Jose State Spartans at CSU Fullerton Titans
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
