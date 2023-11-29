The Los Angeles Lakers, with Austin Reaves, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 138-94 loss against the 76ers, Reaves had 12 points.

With prop bets available for Reaves, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 14.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 5.4 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.9 PRA -- 23.9 25.8 PR -- 18.8 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Reaves's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Pistons

Reaves has taken 10.4 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 12.2% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Reaves' Lakers average 102.7 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 117.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pistons are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 41.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 24.9 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are third in the league, giving up 10.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Austin Reaves vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 29 9 3 2 3 1 0 11/18/2022 36 16 4 6 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.