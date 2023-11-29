Arthur Kaliyev will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals meet on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kaliyev's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

Kaliyev has averaged 12:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Kaliyev has a goal in four games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaliyev has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kaliyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 17 games played.

Kaliyev has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Kaliyev has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 17 Games 2 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

