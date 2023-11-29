Will Arthur Kaliyev Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 29?
When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Arthur Kaliyev light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaliyev stats and insights
- Kaliyev has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Kaliyev has scored three goals on the power play.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Kaliyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|11:44
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|14:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 3-2
Kings vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
