The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar included, will face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kopitar in the Kings-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anze Kopitar vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar has averaged 19:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In nine of 19 games this year, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kopitar has a point in 15 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Kopitar has an assist in nine of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Kopitar hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 50 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 2 19 Points 0 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

