The Los Angeles Lakers, with Anthony Davis, face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davis, in his last game (November 27 loss against the 76ers), posted 17 points and 11 rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Davis, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 20.4 Rebounds 11.5 12.1 12.1 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.3 PRA -- 37.2 35.8 PR -- 33.9 32.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Davis has made 8.4 shots per game, which adds up to 18.9% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 102.7 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 117.7 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pistons are fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons concede 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 36 34 15 7 0 1 2 11/18/2022 34 38 16 2 0 4 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.