The Los Angeles Kings, Adrian Kempe included, will face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kempe available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Adrian Kempe vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 18:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

In eight of 19 games this year, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kempe has a point in 13 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points seven times.

In nine of 19 games this season, Kempe has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 2 20 Points 2 8 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

