On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Adrian Kempe going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

  • Kempe has scored in eight of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Kempe averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 50 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:51 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:44 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:14 Away W 3-2

Kings vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

