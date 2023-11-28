Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to bet on Terry's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Troy Terry vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Terry has averaged 17:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

In three of 21 games this year, Terry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Terry has a point in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 21 games this season, Terry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Terry goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Terry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +32 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 4 13 Points 6 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 4

