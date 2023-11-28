Can we count on Sam Carrick finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Carrick has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:20 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 2-0

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

