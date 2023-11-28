The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Strome in the Ducks-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Strome vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Strome has averaged 16:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Strome has a goal in two of 20 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Strome has a point in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Strome has an assist in nine of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +32 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 4 15 Points 4 2 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

