The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Max Jones light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Jones has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Jones has zero points on the power play.
  • Jones averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 56 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 13:03 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

